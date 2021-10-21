2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Liquor

LIQS — Cinnamon Orange Tequila, E. & J. Gallo Winery

The ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages category continues to grow, and single-serve products continue to drive alcohol sales in the c-store market. Consumers want to take spirit-based products to places where they used to take beer, according to E. & J. Gallo. LIQS is the first premixed cocktail shot, a niche that packs a punch. It features premium spirits, real fruit juice and natural flavors. Offered in a four-pack, each shot is 1.69 ounces, well over the traditional size of a 1-ounce shot. Our testers were impressed with the concept and liked the Cinnamon Orange Tequila shot best. The shot glass is reusable and recyclable.