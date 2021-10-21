2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Other Tobacco Products/Papers

Hempire Wraps, Swisher

Vegan, GMO free and pesticide free, Hempire Wraps are the modern "green" take on the traditional tobacco blunt wrap without the tobacco and nicotine. Made with an exclusive U.S. organic, high-quality hemp biomass blend, Hempire Wraps are infused with aromatics and terpenes that are truly unique in the hemp category. The all plant-based lineup includes a variety of blends. While blunt wraps are more well-known in the category, hemp wraps stand apart because of the absence of nicotine. Hemp wraps are realizing tremendous growth in the market. They feel, roll and smoke very similarly to blunt wraps.