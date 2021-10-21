2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Other Tobacco Products/Smokeless Tobacco

Black Buffalo Wintergreen Long Cut, Black Buffalo Inc.

Black Buffalo manufactures and sells a smokeless tobacco alternative that is creating a growth opportunity in the modern oral category for the convenience channel. Black Buffalo's products provide the same pack, aroma, deep color, flavor and nicotine buzz of traditional moist smokeless tobacco (MST) products, but without the harmful constituents of tobacco leaf or tobacco stem. With five Long Cut and three Pouches products filed under PMTA with the FDA in September 2020, Black Buffalo remains committed to the highest quality standards in the industry, and claims to be the only known product in this category to file a PMTA. Black Buffalo Wintergreen Long Cut was the top-rated variety among our adult tobacco-using panelists.