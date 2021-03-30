2021 Category Captain for Turnkey Foodservice Solutions: Eby-Brown

Eby Foodservice offers its retailer partners vital, collaborative support in strategy, operations, product development and strategic marketing. Take, for example, Eby's recent experience with a long-term partner looking for new foodservice opportunities. Throughout the last year, Eby teamed with this retail chain to expand the scope of its offerings, with the vision of leaving behind the typical c-store environment for a rebranded model featuring upscale formats and an extensive food selection that would compete with local restaurants.

Eby professionals took the client's concept and pushed its limits. Going beyond basic c-store frozen pizzas and breakfast sandwiches, they collaborated on a component-based program that would build delicious food, a solid following of local customers, and a beneficial stream of revenue.

First, they developed turnkey programs with superior private-label ingredients. Recipes were developed using a team of Eby culinary experts (more than 25 chefs are on staff) who crafted a line of creatively flavored breaded chicken sandwich items featuring flavors like Cordon Bleu, Buffalo and Parmesan, among others.

Then, they provided tactical store support and consultative services. Eby equipped the stores with branded paper products, uniforms and store supplies to match the new concept. Tackling food production, the retailer was focused on high-end Turbo-Chef ovens, which Eby sourced for all the new concept stores at their request. After a series of taste-tests and product demonstrations, more than 150 new items would fill the menu, anchored by mainstays of hot sandwiches and individual made-to-order pizzas.

Informed by its experience in multiple regions across the U.S., the Eby team introduced products like Nathan’s Hot Dogs, a highly successful brand from the East Coast that would set these stores apart from local competitors. At breakfast, space was made for a proprietary French Toast sandwich conceived by Eby-Brown, which quickly became the No. 1 breakfast item.

To support the store staff through the transition, Eby-Brown produced customized operation manuals. Culinary partners then visited each store as it opened, working alongside the staff for weeks, offering skilled, on-the-job instruction as they acclimated to the new menu.