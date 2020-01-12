2021 Will Bring CEO Change to Kum & Go

DES MOINES — Kyle J. Krause, chairman and CEO of Kum & Go LC, will be transitioning out of his role as CEO effective Jan. 1.

He will remain in his role as CEO of its parent company, Krause Group. Kyle J. Krause will be succeeded by his son, Kum & Go President Tanner Krause.

In 2004, Kyle J. Krause became owner, president and CEO of Kum & Go, growing it to more than 400 stores in 11 states. Today, Kum & Go employs nearly 5,000 associates and is the fifth largest privately held, company-operated convenience store chain in the United States.

"Serving as Kum & Go CEO these past 17 years has been the privilege of a lifetime," Kyle J. Krause said. "I grew up in stores working alongside my father, grandfather, and the thousands of associates who gave their all every day to serve our communities.

"I am so proud of what we have been able to achieve during my tenure, and I am even more proud to be able to hand the reins to my son, Tanner, and ensure the continuity of leadership that Kum & Go has enjoyed for over 60 years," he added.

As president, Tanner Krause oversees marketing, operations, human resources, information technology, finance and store development functions. His work experience with the family-run business dates back more than 20 years, when he began working part-time in stores.

"It's a tremendous honor to continue the family legacy as the leader of Kum & Go," Tanner Krause said. "My father is trusting me with a huge responsibility, and I will work every day to make him proud. It's my turn to carry the torch and I will pour my heart into this opportunity.

"It's also exciting to see my dad continue to pour himself into his passions. He has elevated Krause Group to incredible heights, and we are all looking forward to see what he can do with such a strong portfolio of brands," he added.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go was established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959. It operates 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Krause Group is the parent company to a diverse set of businesses that include convenience retail, logistics, Italian wineries and hospitality, real estate, agriculture, and soccer clubs.