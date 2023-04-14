2023 Category Captain for Foodservice/Cold & Dispensed Beverages: Frazil

Frazil is transforming the way convenience store retailers engage with cold and frozen dispensed beverages. The company's category management platform places all aspects of the Frazil program directly at the fingertips of category managers. The platform shows real-time sales figures, machine placement and status info, and sales per machine. In 2022, Frazil expanded its offering by building a national benchmarking dashboard, allowing retailers to evaluate their performance against competitors in their region.

Last year, the company also launched the Frazil mobile app, immediately garnering excitement with consumers. More than 25,000 downloaded the app, which features a store locator and allows them to gain points on purchases to earn badges and Frazil swag. C-stores can directly access their own data through the Frazil app to easily view their information.

Additionally, Frazil brought innovation to the category in 2022. First, it launched Frazil Energy, the first broadscale caffeinated energy slush on the market. Then, it launched a completely new brand in a completely new part of the store: Café Tango Frozen Coffee. Capitalizing on the Starbucks blended coffee trend, Café Tango gives c-store operators the ability to offer a high-end frozen coffee product without the high-end price tag for customers.