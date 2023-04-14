2023 Category Captain for OTP/E-cigarettes & Vapor Products: E-Alternative Solutions

Regulatory challenges, changing consumer demands and accelerated growth have shaped emerging, alternative tobacco categories. Retailers providing adult consumers with reliable, accessible and quality products in these categories put themselves in the best position to succeed. E-Alternative Solutions (EAS), an independently owned sister company of Swisher and an innovator of adult consumer-centric brands, helps retailers navigate these markets. Its portfolio of research-tested products, compliance resources and trade programs guide retailers to maximize profitability and drive shoppers through store doors effectively.

In 2022 and into 2023, EAS' Leap brand was among a select group of vapor brands whose deep commitment to the category proved fruitful for retailers and adult consumers. Focused on being "right to market" rather than first to market, its two modern product lines, Leap and Leap Go, have kept a foothold in the market. With unique tobacco and menthol pod products and a line of disposable e-cigarettes, EAS brands continue to grow month over month.

Last year, Leap expanded its Leap Smart Rewards loyalty program, offering seasonal giveaways and sweepstakes to the most engaged Leap fans and enticing them to return to the store. The brand kicked off the year with special instant redeemable coupons on Leap Device Kits. This campaign drove thousands of new loyalty program signups.