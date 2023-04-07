2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo Education Session Lineup Unveiled

WASHGINTON, D.C. — The 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo will give attendees more opportunities than ever before to learn about key trends impacting confectionery and snack category performance, the retail environment, and consumer attitudes and behaviors thanks to the show's newly announced education programming.

This year's event will take place May 22-25 at Chicago's McCormick Place.

In addition to nearly 40 education sessions to select from during the Sweets & Snacks Expo, programming will run throughout the show on three stages — the Insights State, the Innovation Stage and the Inspiration Stage:

Insights Stage — Attendees will find the latest data and insights on the confectionery and snack categories from industry thought leaders.

Innovation Stage — For attendees interested in the latest industry trends, the Innovation Stage will feature the latest and greatest confectionery and snack product innovations and more.

Inspiration Stage — With a focus on retail and shopper trends, attendees will learn how to manage the evolving front-end and checkout section of the store at the Inspiration Stage.

The expo will also include Eye-Opener education sessions. Kicking off before the show floor opens, these education sessions will feature insights for early risers looking to jumpstart learning and connections for the day.

"The Sweets & Snacks Expo offers an opportunity to stay ahead of the rapidly changing retail landscape through top-tier education sessions to gain insights, stay informed and get inspired," said John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association (NCA), the host organization of the Sweets & Snacks Expo. "The education sessions are guided by thought leaders and professionals from across the industry with expertise in a wide range of topics, including flavor and product trends, merchandising and innovation strategies, sustainability and e-commerce. These sessions are designed to focus on relevant issues and opportunities facing our industry to help you grow your business."

To view the complete list of 2023 education sessions and presenters for the Sweets & Snacks Expo, click here.

Registration to attend the Sweets & Snacks Expo and access the show's exclusive education sessions will remain open through the show. Attendees can plan their Sweets & Snacks Expo experience with the show's new pre-show planner.

Hosted by the NCA, the Sweets & Snacks Expo features new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations. Beginning in 2024, the Sweets & Snacks Expo will cycle for two years at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, followed by one year at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas until 2032.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the NCA is a leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry.