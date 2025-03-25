2025 Category Excellence in New Product Launch: CEFCO Stores & Inter-Continental Cigar Corp.

Within just weeks of agreeing to bring Al Capone Wraps into its convenience stores outside of Texas, CEFCO completed a full fixture reset — ensuring the product was on shelves, prominently displayed and supported with prominent point-of-sale materials. These efforts helped fast-track adult consumer interest, and drove immediate engagement and sales.

Al Capone, the second-largest cigarillo manufacturer in the world, aims to serve as a dynamic and scalable part­ner in maximizing tobacco retail profitability. Al Capone wraps are the only double-bonded, self-sealing cellulose wraps on the market. According to the company, these easy-to-roll wraps secure high penny profits, turn in most cases seven times faster than the industry average, and have up to 80% customer retention.

The introduction of Al Capone Wraps at CEFCO stores not only led to larger basket sizes and increased overall promotional engagement among adult consumers, but also had a positive impact on cigarillo products already on the backbar. Distribution increased 13%, volume increased 64%, and the retailer saw a 15% increase in item assortment.

After several months on-shelf, distribution remained at 100% and volume rose four times over the course of the year from the initial launch. CEFCO's partnership with Al Capone yielded noticeable results, and the Al Capone Wraps product quickly became one of the top-performing items in its category for the retailer.

