2025 Category Excellence in New Product Launch: Circle K & Mars Wrigley

The launch of Snickers Pecan at Circle K showcased the power of strategic part­nership in achieving exceptional results. Together, Circle K and the Snickers team worked seamlessly to ensure the choco­late bar innovation reached the retailer's stores efficiently and effectively, meeting consumer demand and exceeding perfor­mance expectations. Circle K Senior Category Managers Mike Keller and Gretchen Monroe ensured that Snickers Pecan was properly set up in the retailer's systems and that distribution was expedited to stores, enabling a rapid rollout across locations. By leveraging insights from a key retailer report, they were able to identify gaps in distribu­tion and took proactive steps to address these opportunities, ensuring the product reached stores promptly and maximizing sales potential.

For Mars Wrigley's part, timely production and distribution of Snickers Pecan were critical to meet Circle K's aggressive rollout schedule, achieving 80% ACV in just two weeks and 92% ACV to date. The supplier collaborated closely with Circle K to monitor sales performance, provide detailed analytics and adjust strategies to drive continued growth.

This launch has driven high incremental sales and contributed sig­nificantly to category growth. Circle K accounts for 10% of total U.S. convenience Snickers Pecan share size sales, and Snickers incremental candy sales increased by 32% with unit sales up 37% since the launch.

