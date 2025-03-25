2025 Category Excellence in New Product Launch: EG America & Home Market Foods

Looking to fill a breakfast need, the partnership between EG America and Home Market Foods started with a simple question: "What if we created a chicken and waffle inspired sweet breakfast item?" From there, the companies worked through 10 itera­tions, carefully refining the concept with input from both teams, ultimately perfecting a unique and delicious offering that showcased the strength of their collaboration and shared commitment to excellence.

EG America Category Manager Kate Weisman worked directly with the Home Market Foods chef and brand manager, and held taste tests in EG America's home office. Throughout the development process, Home Market Foods created numerous bench samples and visited the retailer's office mul­tiple times for thorough taste testing. The supplier worked tirelessly to achieve the ideal balance of sweetness and saltiness, finetuned the product's color and perfected the mouthfeel to ensure an exceptional overall consumer experience.

EG America and Home Market Foods' relentless pur­suit of quality and attention to detail played a pivotal role in bringing the limited-time product, Chicken and Waffle RollerBites, to fruition. According to the retailer, the product generated excitement, led to an increase in sales and was the best limited-time offer to launch in its history with Home Market Foods.

