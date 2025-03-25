2025 Category Excellence in Planogram: Sapp Bros. & Old Trapper Smoked Products

2024 was a particularly hard year for the meat snacks category and it was imperative to address changing demands due to the economy and fluc­tuating market conditions. Old Trapper and Sapp Bros. collaborated to achieve best-in-class meat snack planograms, using an unbiased process.

Brian Sullenger set goals to increase basket sales, purchase frequency and meat snack category sales while enticing new guests to shop the cate­gory and the store overall. Tapping his analytical insights and rich understanding of Sapp Bros.' guests, Sullenger and Old Trapper worked closely to create new fixturing that would allow guests to more easily shop the category.

Item placement within planograms is key as studies show the meat snack customer shops the category first based on form and then brand, size, protein source and, lastly, flavor. Consequently, Old Trapper utilized planogram heat mapping to place SKUs with the highest average weekly dollars per stores selling in order to achieve the highest returns and create a best-in-class assort­ment based on performance across all brands.

As a result, the meat snacks category at Sapp Bros. grew more than 14% in dollar sales while the market area was down 3.1%.

