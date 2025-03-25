2025 Category Excellence in Promotion: Weigel's & Coca-Cola Consolidated
Weigel's and Coca-Cola Consolidated partnered to create a season-long strategy around NIL athletes Christian Moore (baseball) and Karlyn Pickens (softball) of The University of Tennessee, offering free 24-ounce Coca-Cola products for specific achievements such as Moore's home runs and Pickens' strikeouts. These promotions — communicated solely through Weigel's social media accounts — seamlessly linked sports excitement and community connection with customer engagement.
When the baseball team won the national championship — a moment of immense pride for the community — Weigel's Director of Marketing and Merchandising Nick Triantafellou and Director of Loyalty Jessica Starnes quickly pivoted and worked together to coordinate a one-day celebration that featured 10 free items for loyalty members from Coca-Cola and other vendor partners. This achieved a record-high daily penetration rate of 40.5%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated played a pivotal role in the success of the collaboration by providing exceptional support, flexibility and resources to execute both the season-long and post-championship promotions. The company successfully managed the distribution of 94,000 free Coca-Cola products across Weigel's 83 stores without any disruptions in stock levels, and collaborated on promotional materials and messaging to highlight the NIL athletes and the giveaways, helping to create cohesive and engaging marketing that resonated with customers.
Through meticulous planning, seamless execution and a shared commitment to creating unforgettable moments, this partnership drove measurable results, increased brand visibility and strengthened community ties. Social media campaigns tied to the NIL promotions and national title celebration generated 6 million impressions in the week of the championship. Active loyalty users increased by 12%, showcasing the promotion’s ability to drive long-term engagement.
