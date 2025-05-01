2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: AJ's Market & Ice Cream at Southtowne

Headquarters: Pensacola, Fla.

No. of Stores: 1

Owned by the husband and wife team of Alan Mandel and Judy Moldovanand, AJ's Market & Ice Cream at Southtowne is "a true small-business community gem" and "a gathering spot for visitors, residents and local business employees" in downtown Pensacola, according to its nominators.

Located on the street level of the Southtowne residential community, AJ's was founded to provide the area with traditional soda fountain-style ice cream, while also stocking essential convenience items, soft drinks, beer and wine, snacks, salads, freshly made sandwiches, gourmet appetizers, local products and more.

Along with praising its inventory, AJ's nominators also pointed to the store's "fantastic aesthetic and vibe," especially the old-fashioned yet modern black-and-white checked floor complemented by turquoise and pink accent colors. Indoor and outdoor bistro-style seating allow customers to enjoy the beautiful, beachy downtown area.

The owners are often onsite and, along with their kind and helpful team, offer a sense of charm, warmth and belonging to customers who visit from near and far. They support the local community and are constantly looking for ways to give back. AJ's contributes a percentage of its sales each month to the local public schools through the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation. The family-owned business also has provided coupons for thousands of free scoops of ice cream, and hosted fundraisers to support the county's students and teachers.