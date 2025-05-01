2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Corner Market

Headquarters: Lyndhurst, Ohio

No. of Stores: 1

In every aspect of his business, Corner Market owner Paul Elhindi exemplifies the qualities that define an outstanding independent retailer: a relentless pursuit of excellence, a passion for innovation, and a dedication to his team and customers, according to his nominator.

Since beginning his journey in 1989, Elhindi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to evolving his business. To expand and enhance the customer experience, he purchased a neighboring property and expanded Corner Market to its current 5,000-square-foot footprint. Recognizing the shifting landscape of the industry, Corner Market was among the first to introduce foodservice into gas stations in 1992 by adding a Subway within the store. In September 2019, a drive-thru was added, which remains a vital service today.

Employees — many of them with long tenures — are rewarded through bonus programs tied to well-defined goals. While embracing data and technology to refine operations and enhance customer loyalty, Elhindi ensures that Corner Market's shelves are stocked with a wide array of products that cater to customers' needs, creating a one-stop shop that offers everything from fresh sandwiches to a premium selection of beer, wine and microbrews. The store is a test innovation site for Pepsi, and features a Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain machine with 700-plus flavor combinations.

Elhindi's commitment extends beyond his store, including more than 20 years of service on the executive board of the Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA). His community involvement is equally impactful, from hosting annual turkey drives to supporting youth groups and community events. These efforts underscore Elhindi's belief that a business thrives when it actively invests in the community it serves, his nominator noted.