2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Country Station

Headquarters: Darien, Wis.

No. of Stores: 1

Country Station offers a unique experience that combines the charm of a traditional general store with the appeal of modern conveniences. Store employees make it a point to greet customers with a small-town smile and offer an exceptional level of personalized service, creating the friendly, welcoming atmosphere that is the defining trait of this store, according to its nominator.

Owned by Dionne Brown, Country Station offers fresh produce and household essentials, as well as unique gifts and local specialties. Its cheesecake is known as the best around and regularly draws in local and visiting dessert enthusiasts.

To balance value and quality, the retailer utilizes competitive pricing and frequent promotions to give its customers the best possible deals while still offering high-quality products. Country Station also embraces innovation by regularly adding new products and services that cater to its community's evolving needs.

A true part of the Darien community, Country Station proves itself to be more than just a place to shop by actively participating in local events, donating to various causes and encouraging its staff to volunteer their time in support of community initiatives. By fostering a strong sense of community involvement, the retailer enhances its reputation while building a loyal customer base — making it "a beloved and indispensable part of the local landscape," its nominator said.