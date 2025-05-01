2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: JJ's

Headquarters: Huntington, Ind.

No. of Stores: 8

As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, Johnson Junction Inc. continues to uphold its longtime mission of creating a superior customer environment. At its JJ's convenience stores, team members serve customers enthusiastically, while the company cultivates mutually beneficial relationships with suppliers to ensure customers have access to the best variety and highest-quality products possible. Additionally, JJ's stores are managed with the highest cleanliness standards in the c-store industry, the retailer noted.

To fully meet the needs of its community members, JJ's has expanded its offerings over the years to include a laundromat, two quick-serve lube centers, a car wash and a coffee shop in addition to its convenience stores. At the fuel pump, the retailer helps customers save through the JJ's Excellence Card, which offers savings of 7 cents per gallon every visit.

Beyond its stores, the company is active in both national and state trade associations, with owner Nick Stanley currently serving as vice president of the Indiana Food and Fuel Association Board. Company ownership also stays actively involved in JJ's local communities by serving as a volunteer firefighter and first responder, as well as serving on the boards of the YMCA, Quayle Vice Presidential Learning Center and Huntington County Community Foundation.

JJ's has contributed more than $300,000 to its local communities in the last 10 years. Likewise, the retailer stands up for its employees by offering a team member assistance program through the JJ's Fund at the local Community Foundation, as well as an employee assistance program for mental health services.