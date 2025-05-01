2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Kohn's Filling Station

Headquarters: Kewaskum, Wis.

No. of Stores: 2

Thoughtful store design, diverse merchandise and superior value offerings make Kohn's Filling Station a preferred shopping destination, according to its nominator.

Owned by Brandon Kohn, the two-store chain offers a bright and welcoming atmosphere that includes a consistently clean and safe environment, a meticulously organized store design that makes it easy to find what you need, and a deli that offers fresh food daily — ensuring that every customer walks away satisfied. A variety of unique items that cater to local tastes ensure Kohn's Filling Station stands out from its competition.

The retailer is dedicated to innovation and demonstrates this through its continuous efforts to introduce new products and ideas. The stores offer a variety of services tailored to meet customers' variable needs, from personalized deli orders to home delivery options. The business' drive to stay ahead of industry trends keeps the stores fresh and exciting for customers, who also enjoy the exceptional customer service provided by friendly and knowledgeable staff.

Betterment of the community is a cornerstone of the retailer's philosophy. Kohn's Filling Station regularly donates to local charities and participates in community events. Staff are encouraged to volunteer their time. This all contributes to building a deep-rooted community connection, which not only strengthens local ties but also cultivates feelings of trust and loyalty among customers.