2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Latitudes

Headquarters: Rio Rancho, N.M.

No. of Stores: 1

Latitudes owner Ron Brown took the time to listen to the community and gather feedback to create a store that truly meets the needs and preferences of its customers. Designed by an award-winning local architect, the 14,680-square-foot convenience store was developed using feedback from focus groups. The result is a unique market in both design and character.

"Out of these focus groups, it was discovered most females do not like to go inside of convenience stores because they are crowded and stocked with mostly male-focused product. We asked what they would like to see," Brown explained. "The ladies basically designed the store with tall ceilings and wide aisles, and stocked with merchandise that other large chain stores do not stock."

Latitudes is also unique in how it markets its liquor department. It is the largest independent bourbon store in the state of New Mexico, complete with a tasting room upstairs where free wine, bourbon and tequila tastings are held every other week. The retailer also has a Bourbon Buddies club that has many in-state and out-of-state members. At the end of each year, Latitudes hosts an annual Bourbon Bottle Draft via Zoom where the customer who spent the most money on brown liquors gets first choice of the allocated bourbon. Thanks to these efforts, one-third of the store’s overall sales come from its liquor department.

Latitudes' employees share in the business' success, receiving a portion of the annual profit. In 2024, the retailer paid out more than $250,000 in bonuses based on bottom-line profit. Brown also believes in giving back to the community, particularly raising money for charities such as Make-A-Wish and Special Olympics New Mexico. Last year, Latitudes was awarded the Small Business of the Year award from Special Olympics. The independent store supports the community as well by sponsoring youth athletic teams, inviting the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts to sell cookies and popcorn onsite, and more.

"Large national chains do a wonderful job of raising money for national charities, but a small local business has a big responsibility to help the smaller, local needs in the community. We love filling that niche," said Brown.