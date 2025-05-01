2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Market Express Inc.

Headquarters: Price, Utah

No. of Stores: 3

Market Express Inc. operates three branded fueling locations in Price, Utah (Sinclair, Chevron and Phillips 66), each complemented by a Market Express branded convenience store that offer unique in-store offerings.

"The local community appreciates, respects and is loyal to the Market Express brand, and travelers are compelled to visit a Market Express location with its curb appeal, alternative fuel offerings, well-lit stations, remarkable customer service, convenience store footprint and unique QSR [quick-service restaurant] offerings," its nominator stated.

Owned by Nick Kiahtipes, Market Express has become the spot in Price to grab a hamburger, fries and a shake. Each store features a full deli and grill, serving quarter-pound burgers, chicken sandwiches, made-to-order breakfast burritos and breakfast pizzas, in addition to a fresh grab-and-go menu of salads, parfaits and deli sandwiches.

All three locations offer branded unleaded fuel, diesel and non-ethanol fuel. The Sinclair-branded station is the only location in Carbon County that sells compressed natural gas; it also offers red-dye diesel for off-road vehicles and diesel exhaust fluid. The Chevron-branded station features a full-service, state-of-the-art car wash with attendants.

Another highlight of the Market Express chain is its robust loyalty program, which includes fuel rewards available via its mobile app or the loyalty kiosk inside each store. Members earn points for every dollar spent (excluding some categories) and get an everyday 5-cent-per-gallon discount on fuel. When members purchase 100 gallons of fuel, they receive a free Works Wash. The program also includes fountain and coffee club savings.