2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Morgan Oil

Headquarters: Youngstown, Ohio

No. of Stores: 2

Morgan Oil founder Mike Kassem's journey began when he came to the United States from Lebanon in 1985 on a visa to attend Ohio's Youngstown State University, where he earned a business degree. In March 1995, he opened the first Morgan Oil location in Struthers, Ohio. The site has become a "go-to" convenience store for both travelers and locals in the community.

In February 2020, Kassem expanded the business with the opening of a second location — a 16-pump truck stop at the Ohio/Pennsylvania border. He chose this location due to the significant difference in gas prices between the states. The success of this site far exceeded his expectations and, due to high demand, he plans to add six more gas pumps by late spring 2025.

According to Morgan Oil's nominator, a key factor in the company's 30-year success is Kassem's hands-on approach to the business. He can always be found at one of the stores, ensuring they meet his high standards with an emphasis on fair prices, a clean and organized atmosphere, and quality customer service. He also enjoys working in the kitchen, adding his touch to the food that is sold, such as wings, gyros and pizza.

In addition to his business acumen, Kassem's generous spirit and active involvement make him a beloved figure in the communities Morgan Oil serves. He actively supports schools, athletics, and local police and fire departments in both communities.