2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Papo's Express Inc.

Headquarters: Chicago

No. of Stores: 7

Russ Garcia opened the first Papo's Express in February 1986. Nearly four decades later, the family-owned and -operated company has seven premium convenience store and gas station locations. The chain is known for its focus on customer service, modern and classy store design, top-tier bathrooms, and immaculate site maintenance and landscaping.

The retailer considers its team to be the strength of the business. The Papo's Express team — some of whom have been with the company for 20 to 30 years — believes in the importance of providing every customer with a higher level of service than they expect to get. "Russ trusts his team and … each person cares for the locations as if it is their own. This is very difficult to accomplish in this industry, and I think it all leads back to the leadership of Russ," its nominator noted.

Inside its stores, Papo's Express offers a range of fresh food and beverages. Same as customers would expect at a high-end coffee shop, the chain serves Lavazza coffee, espresso and cold brew. Other drink options include smoothies and milkshakes. On the food side of the business, the menu encompasses pizza, hot dogs, polish sausages, taquitos, chili and soup.

The company maintains a very successful car wash business as well and stays on top of innovative new products to upgrade its car wash locations. Recently, it added graphite armor and triple foam to enhance the customer experience and quality of wash. Only about 2% of gas station car washes have graphite armor, according to the nominator.

Papo's Express is strongly entrenched in supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). Each location sports a Spirit Pump to raise donations and features a roundup option at checkout. The team participates in walks, galas and other charity events to support LLS. In 2024, Papo's Express donated a total of $140,000 to the organization.