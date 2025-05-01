2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Pinnacle Peak General Store

Headquarters: Scottsdale, Ariz.

No. of Stores: 1

Pinnacle Peak General Store has been a staple of the Scottsdale community since 1977. Before the store was built, locals had to travel a fair distance to get basic goods. Now, the store draws people from all over with its "old Southwestern feel," General Manager Pete Lesperance said.

Filled with antiques, the general store features quick-stop necessities such as fast food (some say it's the best pizza in Scottsdale), cold beverages, snacks, groceries and basic household items.

There's also Pinnacle Peak Perk, a full-service coffee bar that serves hot espresso drinks, blended iced coffee drinks and smoothies; and The Café at Pinnacle Peak, which serves homestyle American cuisine and western specialties.

Truly a one-stop convenience center for the north Scottsdale area, Pinnacle Peak also provides:

A full-service U.S. Post Office Contract Station

A propane tank exchange service

24-hour state-of-the-art, automated gas and diesel pumps

A full liquor and wine cellar offering competitive prices

Unique gifts and Southwest souvenirs, including its own line of hot sauces and apparel

Pinnacle Peak supports the community by bringing local vendors into the store, including locally roasted coffee, locally distilled spirits and locally sourced honey. The retailer also takes part in food drive donations and works with local pet adoption agencies to host events in the parking lot.