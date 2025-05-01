2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Pump n Munch

Headquarters: Neenah, Wis.

No. of Stores: 4

Pump n Munch owner Jake Lamb is a dynamic and approachable store owner who fosters a welcoming environment for both customers and employees, according to his nominator.

Whether through his active involvement in local business organizations or his self-funded marshmallow roasting and hot chocolate station at the annual winter carnival, Lamb consistently demonstrates a dedication to enriching the community. In turn, his commitment to supporting local businesses and giving back has earned him strong, loyal customer relationships.

Always ready to collaborate on ways to improve each store, his hands-on approach has cultivated a culture of excellent customer service, which his loyal patrons recognize and appreciate. With a deep understanding of the convenience store market and its future, Lamb continues to prioritize foodservice, including the development of a new full-service restaurant and bar at the latest Pump n Munch location. This expansion will further enhance customer experience.

Lamb's leadership style is one that encourages collaboration. His managers and employees appreciate his openness and willingness to work closely with them, incorporating their ideas and efforts to make each of the four Pump n Munch locations a success. The work environment is both comfortable and inspiring, fostering a positive atmosphere where staff members are motivated to contribute to the company’s ongoing growth, the nominator said.