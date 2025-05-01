2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Roaster's Market

Headquarters: Chickasha, Okla.

No. of Stores: 2

Roaster's Market welcomed customers at its first location in Ada, Okla., in 2020 and four years later, cut the ribbon on its second location in Chickasha, Okla. In its five-year history, the retailer has stood out as an example of how an independent convenience store can shake up the traditional c-store experience, starting with its name which celebrates the brand's two culinary cornerstones: barista-crafted coffee sourced from Austin, Texas, and rotisserie-prepared foods inspired by gourmet food markets on the East Coast.

"Owner Mike Lawson's vision of creating a food and beverage destination rather than just a convenience store is evident in every detail, from the warm coffee aromas to the curated playlist of upbeat music," said its nominator. "With its successful expansion to a second location, Roaster's Market demonstrates how an unwavering commitment to quality food and beverages, supported by thoughtful design, can help an independent operator create a truly distinctive customer experience that rivals or surpasses larger chains."

Roaster's Market's innovative design was created in partnership with Paragon Solutions. The brand's elevated food offering is complemented by an atmosphere that blends café comfort with modern convenience. The initial location spans 5,200 square feet and features red brick walls with dark green accents, indoor seating for 40 guests and an outdoor patio that seats 50. Roaster's Market locations embrace innovation and offer enhanced convenience through touchscreen ordering tablets, entirely touch-free restrooms and a drive-thru.