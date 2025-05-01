2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Susie Q's

Headquarters: Thomasville, Ga.

No. of Stores: 12

With locations in Georgia and Florida, Susie Q's has established its position in the marketplace as a brand known for exemplary customer service, operational excellence and a commitment to its communities and beyond. While Susie Q's 12 locations range from large-footprint convenience stores to smaller offerings, the sites regardless of size are easy to spot thanks to the brand's logo: a yellow and green "Q" with a quail nested inside. When customers see that logo, they know they can expect fast, friendly service and high-quality products.

Credit for that partly goes to the chain's store managers, many of whom measure their tenure in decades rather than years. One store manager who has been with the retailer for more than 20 years points to corporate's willingness to let managers make decisions at the store level as a reason for her long-time affiliation with Susie Q's. "Corporate gives me latitude to make decisions and allows me to try different approaches within my store," she said.

Susie Q's stands out among independent operators in the convenience channel for more than just its stores; the brand has become an integral part of each community it serves. During emergency situations and disasters, Susie Q's is often seen delivering water, food, batteries and other essential items. This dedication even goes beyond its footprint. Following the fall 2024 storms that battered North Carolina, Susie Q's management sent trucks loaded with supplies to the affected communities and arranged fuel deliveries so that residents could use generators — despite not having a single store in North Carolina. When asked why Susie Q's pitched in to help, co-owner Tommy Patel said simply, "In America, we stand together."