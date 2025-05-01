2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Take 10 Market

Headquarters: Owensboro, Ky.

No. of Stores: 2

Take 10 Market is an innovative concept that combines a convenience store and premium liquor store, Barrel Heads, into one destination that maximizes customer convenience while elevating the typical retail experience. Owned by Daval Patel, the site is strategically positioned on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. It offers both travelers and local connoisseurs access to rare and vintage bourbons plus a sophisticated tasting experience that sets new standards for liquor retail in the region, while providing the traditional offerings of a c-store, according to its nominator.

A striking 40-foot by 12-foot bourbon wall featuring custom library-style woodwork complete with a rolling ladder serves as the centerpiece of Barrel Heads. This feature creates an upscale, distinctive atmosphere that transforms the typical liquor store experience. The space also incorporates authentic bourbon barrels and custom window designs that reinforce the bourbon heritage theme, while a dedicated tasting bar offering 200-plus bottles for sampling adds an interactive element that’s rarely found in traditional liquor stores.

The development has a dual drive-thru system that serves the convenience store and liquor store separately. This streamlines the customer experience while maintaining distinct identities for each business. A cohesively designed exterior seamlessly blends both concepts.

Take 10 continually gives back to the Owensboro community with its commitment to donate 10 cents per gallon from a dedicated gas pump to the neighboring Daviess County Middle School.