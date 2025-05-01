2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Urban Value Corner Store

Headquarters: McKinney, Texas

No. of Stores: 12

Urban Value Corner Store is a small-format convenience store concept that seeks to redefine the role of convenience retail in multifamily residential communities. Its 12 locations serve as an exclusive, resident-focused retail amenity designed to enhance the living experience within high-rise, mid-rise and luxury apartment communities.

Founded by Steve McKinley, Urban Value boasts a store design that blends seamlessly into residential spaces and offers an elevated, boutique-like shopping experience that ensures residents have convenient access to high-quality products just steps from their homes.

The merchandise assortment is hyper-curated based on resident preferences, incorporating fresh food, beverages, personal care products and household essentials. Unlike standard convenience stores, the inventory is continually optimized using artificial intelligence-driven analytics to ensure the stores meet the evolving demands of customers.

Urban Value places a high emphasis on customer service. A dedicated support team is readily available through digital channels to assist customers, resolve issues and ensure a frictionless experience. By responding quickly to resident requests, the retailer "creates a highly personalized and responsive shopping environment," according to McKinley.

"Urban Value has cultivated a strong customer following by integrating seamlessly into residents' daily lives. … Our commitment to curated inventory, thoughtful store design and active resident engagement ensures we provide a tailored shopping experience that meets their needs," he said.