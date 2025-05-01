2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Whitehall Shell

Headquarters: Whitehall, Ohio

No. of Stores: 1

The Whitehall Shell convenience store and gas station may have sprung from humble beginnings but, in the past nearly 50 years, it has become firmly rooted in its Ohio community just east of Columbus. Owners Larry and Ella Farrington began their journey in 1977 with a site that offered an on-island kiosk, car wash and four dispensers. At the time, manual imprinters, dispenser meter readings and manual tank readings were the norm.

Through the decades, the pair rose to meet every change and challenge in the industry with success, according to their nominator. Approximately 10 years in, the Farringtons rebuilt Whitehall Shell to feature an on-island Food Mart and tunnel car wash, which still stand today. More than just the physical structures, the couple laid a foundation of success by excelling in customer service, image, car wash services and promotions.

Their daughter Vickie joined the operation in 1995 and along with her husband Tim, who had been working there since 1979, formed a great team to lead Whitehall Shell into the 21st century. Vickie has enhanced the retail experience for the store's customers, many whom are on a first-name basis with the owners and employees. At Christmas time, Whitehall Shell goes all out with a decorative display that includes inflatables, numerous lights, and trains and sleds atop its roof and canopy.

The site has won numerous awards from Shell Oil Co. and the City of Whitehall. In fact, in 2020, the city issued a resolution declaring March 28 as Whitehall Shell Station Day.