3 Ways to Boost Loyalty Program Enrollment

“Build it and they will come” applies to some things – like an ambitious startup or a baseball diamond in a corn field – but not to loyalty programs.



No matter how well-designed a loyalty program may be, success requires the right variety of enrollment methods. Today’s customers demand a seamless sign-up experience from wherever they choose to engage. Leading convenience stores are heeding the call with contactless payment/enrollment, mobile apps, and scannable loyalty cards. Is your brand reaching every possible customer?



In this webinar, Paytronix’s Jeff Hoover, Director of Strategy and Data Insights for Convenience Stores, will explore three ways you can boost your brand’s enrollment strategy to get the most out of your loyalty program.