7-Eleven to Add Apple Pay to Payment Options This Fall

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will soon join the list of convenience store retailers accepting tap-to-pay payments via Apple Pay.

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that Apple Pay will be accepted at 7-Eleven locations later this year during a recent call with investors, reported Tech Times.

7-Eleven's support for tap-to-pay will start with Apple's Apple Pay service, according to Cook.

Previously, 7-Eleven had joined other retailers in an alliance behind the CurrentC mobile payment format, Merchant Customer Exchange. The payment format, which had a QR code system, was meant to reduce transaction fees while gathering customer data. However, Merchant Customer Exchange failed to gain traction.

In addition to 7-Eleven, CVS — which was also previously on board with Merchant Customer Exchange — has likewise made the pivot to Apple Pay. The pharmacy chain will go live with the service later this year as well.

Other c-stores currently accepting Apple Pay include Casey's General Stores, Corner Store, ExtraMile and QuikTrip.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America.