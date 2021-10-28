7-Eleven Adds Another Country to Its Growing Global Footprint

IRVING, Texas — The 7-Eleven brand will enter its 19th country in 2022 upon the opening of its first stores in Israel.

7-Eleven Inc. has signed a master franchise agreement with Electra Consumer Products Ltd. to develop and operate 7-Eleven stores within the country. Electra is a subsidiary of ELCO Ltd., a leading Israeli company with a multi-faceted portfolio of business interests.

The new stores will bring greater convenience to shoppers with 7-Eleven's signature small-retail environment and internationally popular products, beverages, snacks, and immediately consumable fresh foods, according to the company.

"When looking to enter a new retail segment, we knew we wanted a company that had the experience and international reputation to deliver a first-class experience for Israeli customers," said Electra Consumer Products CEO Zvika Schwimmer. "7‑Eleven introduced the world to convenience retailing and, today, is the undisputed international leader in the industry. As we begin to introduce 7‑Eleven stores to neighborhoods across Israel, we are dedicated to offering the best shopping experience and products available."

7-Eleven will support Electra as it implements and localizes the brand's unique retail business model.

"With its vibrant growing population and continued economic expansion, Israel presents an ideal location for 7‑Eleven stores to grow," said 7‑Eleven Inc. President and CEO Joe DePinto. "Our strategic relationship with Electra Consumer Products will bring 7‑Eleven's brand of convenient products and services to millions of Israeli consumers."

The convenience store giant's entrance into Israel comes soon after it expanded to India, its 18th country, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Other countries and regions with a 7-Eleven presence include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Viet Nam, Cambodia, Australia, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores worldwide.