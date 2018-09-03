7-Eleven Adds Customizable Tots to Hot Food Menu

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is launching customizable tots as the newest addition to its hot food menu.

Customers can make their 7-Eleven Tots the way they want by choosing from any 10 topping choices, as well as mustard and ketchup, at participating convenience stores. Available topping choices vary by store, but primary toppings typically include chili sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, diced onion, sliced jalapeno peppers, green relish and pickles. Ranch dressing is also available.

"Tots are hot," said Robin Murphy, 7‑Eleven director of fresh food. "They're served up on appetizer menus at trendy bars and restaurants. You can even find tots and topping bars at weddings. 7‑Eleven has its own version of a tot bar for customers to create their own favorite tasty tot concoction. We encourage culinary creativity."

7-Eleven Tots are made with 100-percent real Idaho and Oregon potatoes, and are cooked to be crispy and golden brown on the outside with fluffy potatoes on the inside.​​​​​​​

The suggested retail price for a small order of 10 7-Eleven Tots is $1, while the large 25-tot order goes for $2.

"The new potato tots are great as a hot side to a grilled Big Bite hot dog, cheeseburger, breakfast sandwich or to eat alone as a snack at any time of day," Murphy said. "I think for many, they're a guilty pleasure."

For a limited time, members of the 7Rewards program can earn up to 400 bonus points for purchasing any hot sandwich with a small or large order of tots.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 65,000 stores in 18 countries, including 11,600 in North America.