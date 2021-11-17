7-Eleven Adds Extra Kick to Its Proprietary Sports Drink Line

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is extending its private label sports drink offering with the launch of Replenish + Caffeine.

Available in Pineapple and Prickly Pear flavors, Replenish + Caffeine builds off the successful Replenish sports drink line and is designed to help restore electrolytes and energy lost during exercise.

Each 28-ounce bottle contains 140 milligrams of natural caffeine extracted from green coffee beans. Replenish + Caffeine is also high in vitamins E, B3, B5 and B6, and is free from artificial flavors, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup.

"At 7-Eleven, we're constantly innovating our private brand product assortment to meet our customer's changing needs. The demand for functional beverages, unique energy options and new flavors of our popular Replenish sports drink have all been on the rise over the past year," said Jack Stout, senior vice president, merchandising and demand chain at 7-Eleven. "Naturally, we combined all of these customer needs into one awesome product. We are confident Replenish + Caffeine sports drink will exceed customers' expectations in both quality and value."

The two new Replenish + Caffeine flavors join the family of 7-Eleven Replenish flavors that includes Cucumber Mint, Guava Splash, Lemonade, Orange Mango and Pomegranate Acai. Zero sugar options include Cherry, Fruit Punch, Orange Mango and Grape.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.