7-Eleven Adds First Sports Drink to Private Label Lineup

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. expanded its private label offerings with its first sports drink, 7-Select Replenish.

The isotonic beverage is available in four different flavors: lemonade, orange mango, cucumber mint, and guava splash. It contains no artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup.

7-Select Replenish has a suggested retail price of $1.99, but for a limited time customers can enjoy a buy one-get, one-free offer.

The new sports drink is sweetened with stevia and real sugar and contains 100 percent of the daily values of vitamins A, E, Niacin (B3), B5 and Pantothenic Acid (B6) per 12-ounce serving. 7-Select Replenish also has 15 grams of sugar and 60 calories per serving, or 150 calories per 28-ounce bottle.

Isotonic drinks may help to replace electrolytes and minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium lost during exercise or strenuous activity, 7-Eleven said. 7-Select Replenish contains all four.

"As with all 7-Eleven private brand products, we wanted to make sure our new sport drink would stand out in quality, taste, uniqueness and value," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "We benchmarked against the best and added differentiated attributes that we know our customers are seeking."

The addition of 7-Select Replenish follows the recent introduction of Quake, a line of private label energy drinks.

"7-Eleven is one of the leading beverage retailers for a reason," said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven senior director of private brands. "We listen to our customers, stay ahead of the latest trends and offer refreshing drinks you can't find anywhere else. 7-Select Replenish has received great reviews and is an effective thirst-quencher whether recovering from a tough workout or just needing to cool down on a hot summer day … or any day."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.