7-Eleven Adds to Its Portfolio of Mobile Payment Options

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is adding to its portfolio of mobile payment options with the addition of Apple Pay and Google Pay for contactless payments at participating U.S. convenience stores.

Support for each service is expected at most U.S. stores throughout September and adds to the company's portfolio of mobile payment options that includes Samsung Pay.

"Frictionless experiences are the future, and digital payments are key to such experiences. Consumers prefer shopping at retailers that offer digital payment capabilities," said Gurmeet Singh, chief digital officer and chief information officer, at 7-Eleven. "The ability to pay with their smart device gives consumers one more reason to shop at 7-Eleven."

Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay, according to the c-store retailer. When a customer uses a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on a customer's device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.

Google Pay can be monitored on the web or in the app. It allows customers to check out in hundreds of apps without having to enter their payment information.

Other recent digital innovations at 7-Eleven include:

7NOW: The proprietary smartphone app is currently being rolled out into select U.S. markets. It enables on-demand ordering of products from local 7-Eleven c-stores and offers Apple Pay as a payment option.

7Rewards: The app-based customer loyalty program allows customers to earn and redeem points upon checkout. It also provides unique customer experiences inside and outside of stores.

7-Eleven Bot on Messenger: Fans can engage with the brand from within Facebook by simply chatting with the 7-Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger.

Amazon: The in-store package pickup service, Amazon Locker, is in approximately 1,100 7-Eleven stores, and Amazon Cash may be used at more than 8,000 locations.

BillPay: The app powered by PayNearMe enables cash users to pay a variety of bills at participating 7‑Eleven stores.

"The goal is to adopt consumer-facing technology to enhance the customer experiences, as well as the technologies that work behind the scenes to ensure seamless and effortless interactions," Singh added. "We continue to transform our business through digital, and these additional mobile payment options are the latest enhancements we have added to our in-and-out-of-store customer experiences."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.