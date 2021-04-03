Press enter to search
7-Eleven Adds to Its Private Brand Beverage Roster

03/04/2021

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. now offers thirsty customers Serafina, a bubbly, better-for-you-beverage imported from Italy. The proprietary sparkling mineral water brand was created exclusive for 7-Eleven and is available in three flavors: Original, Organic Lime and Organic Lemon Ginger.

Each 16.9-ounce bottle sells for a suggested $1.79. For a limited time, customers can purchase two bottles for the price of one at participating stores.

"Customer demand for sparkling and premium water continues to rise, and as the ultimate beverage destination, 7Eleven continues to innovate in the category," said Jack Stout, 7Eleven senior vice president, merchandising and logistics. "Serafina will join Skýra, our super premium Icelandic spring water, to provide 7Eleven customers with exclusive top-shelf water selections, whether they prefer still or sparkling. We are confident that these products will exceed customers' expectations in both quality and value."

Serafina is sourced from a natural Italian spring, then carbonated and bottled in the Apennine Mountains. The product launch comes as the sparkling water category is expected to reach nearly $60 billion by 2027 and consumer interest in alternatives to high-sugar and high-calorie beverage options is rising, according to the retailer.

The beverage joins other items made with wellness in mind, including Triton Energy, 7-Select Cold-Pressed Juices, 7-Select Go!Smart Fruit and Nut Trail Mixes and more.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.

