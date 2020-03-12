7-Eleven Adds Mobile Wallet to Its App Capabilities

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is helping customers avoid touching PIN pads or handling cash by launching the 7-Eleven Wallet, a new app-based mobile wallet that offers a new way to pay nationally at participating U.S. stores.

Easily accessible in the 7-Eleven mobile app, 7-Eleven Wallet allows customers to securely load funds that they can use at checkout. Funds can be loaded from cash, debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and prepaid 7-Eleven gift cards. Cash must be loaded in-store at the cash register, while other payment methods can be loaded at any location through the app.

Users of 7-Eleven Wallet are not charged any loading or transaction fees and incur no interest fees.

"7-Eleven Wallet meets the needs of customers looking for convenient, contactless ways to shop and pay during this unprecedented global pandemic," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "Cash customers want to participate in the growing digital payment ecosystem. 7-Eleven Wallet gives them access to touchless payment along with deep value loyalty offers."

First-time users will be able to earn 2,000 7Rewards points when they load $20 into their 7-Eleven Wallet for a limited time.

"We are an engine of innovation, constantly pivoting and changing to offer first-of-its-kind and best-in-class solutions as customers' needs evolve," said 7-Eleven Senior Director of Product Management Sajjad Khan. "7-Eleven approaches every new idea focused solely on how it makes our customers' days easier. We want the 7Rewards loyalty program to offer customers extreme value for every dollar spent at their local 7-Eleven store as well as innovative capabilities that enable a fast, frictionless shopping experience."

7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.