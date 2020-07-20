7-Eleven Adds Pickup Order Option to Its 7NOW App

IRVING, Texas — Adapting to new consumer preferences like speed of convenience and contactless service amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven Inc.'s 7NOW delivery app now offers customers the option to order and pay for items ahead of time.

The move provides customers with added convenience and minimized time spent in stores, according to the convenience store retailer.

"As people struggle to adapt to new routines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven is committed to helping customers get what they need — when, where and how they need it," said 7-Eleven Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. "The new pickup option on our 7NOW delivery app is an example of how we're meeting customer's needs to be in and out of stores quickly with minimal touchpoints and increased physical distancing, while also making life a little easier."

To utilize the new service, customers:

Download the 7NOW app via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store;

Enter their location in the top left corner, then select "Pickup" instead of delivery;

Add items to their cart and pay in the app to complete their purchase;

Track the entire order process as it is "picked," "packed" and "ready for pickup”; and

Head to the store, show the nearest store associate the four-digit code on the 7NOW app and pickup their items.

In addition to the new pickup feature, 7-Eleven is doubling its delivery footprint to ensure more customers can access the convenience of delivery and pickup. Both experiences will soon be available to 60 million households in more than 1,300 cities across nearly 2,000 stores, according to the retailer.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.