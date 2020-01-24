7-Eleven Adds Private-Label Energy Drink to Its Slurpee Lineup

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is enhancing its Slurpee lineup with the addition of Quake Energy Berry Blast, an exclusive new flavor.

The Slurpee comes months after the 2019 launch of Quake, 7-Eleven's private label energy drink.

The specially formulated, multi-berry-flavored Slurpee contains B vitamins and electrolytes, as well as 69 milligrams of caffeine. A 12-ounce serving contains just one gram of sugar.

Quake Energy Berry Blast is available at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Aplus stores while supplies last.

"7-Eleven's recent private brand successes have crossed almost every beverage category from energy and sports drinks to cold-pressed juice, ready-to-drink tea and award-winning wine," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "When Quake became an instant hit last summer, Slurpee lovers immediately recognized its potential as a Slurpee flavor. Our beverage team has taken that idea and created a great product our Slurpee fans will love."

7-Eleven's private brand team benchmarks its new food and beverage offerings against the best national brands have to offer with the goal of creating a novel item using only the highest quality ingredients, with unique benefits and flavor combinations that aren't available anywhere else, the company said.

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.