7-Eleven Beefs Up Menu at Dallas Area C-stores

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is enhancing its hot food menu at select Dallas-Fort Worth area convenience stores with the addition of three new slider-style sandwiches.

The cheeseburger, pulled pork and smoked turkey sliders feature artisan Hawaiian brioche rolls and are assembled and delivered daily from Village Baking Co., a local bakery.

The sliders are available in the self-serve hot case for 99 cents each for a limited time.

"The new 7-Eleven sliders are craveable comfort food — great as a mini-meal or hearty snack and easy to grab and eat on the run," said Bob Frey, director of product development at 7-Eleven. "Customers can choose a single slider or mix and match their favorites depending on how hungry they are. All of our grab-n-go hot foods are developed with the needs of customers' in mind — whether they're feeding a family or just themselves, picking up something to take to a party or eating in the car."

Slider options include:

Cheeseburger — An all-beef patty, sharp cheddar cheese, fire-roasted onions and signature secret sauce.

Pulled Pork — Pulled pork slow-smoked over mesquite wood, blended with American-favorite Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce and topped with sliced pickles.

Smoked Turkey — Turkey breast flavored with a special blend of spices and slow-smoked over hickory wood, served with a tangy jalapeño ranch sauce.

Free toppings, including tomatoes, jalapeños and other items, are available for customization at the condiment bar.

"People are busy and grabbing a bite when they can to eat at their desk, in their car or when they have a moment to spare," Frey added. "7-Eleven has long been a beverage and snack destination, and two out of three of our customers also purchase something to eat along with their drink. A slider, piece of pizza, mini-tacos, chicken wings or tenders can be a hearty snack to tide you over or, with a salad or cut fruit, a quick and easy meal. Sliders are a great addition to our hot foods menu and we think this little sandwich will have a lot of big fans."

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.