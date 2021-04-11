7-Eleven Brews Up New Sustainable Sourced Coffee

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is warming up the chilly days of fall with 7-Reserve Guatemala, its newest variety of 7-Reserve premium coffee.

The brew is the third 7-Reserve offering to come from Central America and the first from the Huehuetenango region, home to some of the world's finest coffee, according to the convenience store operator.

7-Reserve Guatemala also supports farmers and sustainable farming methods. The coffee is Rainforest Alliance Certified and made from single-origin, sustainably sourced, 100 percent Arabica beans that are cultivated and processed on small farms before heading to San Antonio Huista, a bustling hub where farmers sell their coffee and purchase goods before returning to their remote hometowns in the mountains.

Guatemalan beans grown in volcanic soil at Huehuetenango's higher elevations are known for their bright flavor notes and juicy flavor profiles, according to 7-Eleven, which selected a medium roast to help best bring out these characteristics. The aroma of 7-Reserve Guatemala has a hint of the brew's fruity notes and sweet aftertaste.

"7-Eleven has a lot of coffee-drinkers with sophisticated opinions when it comes to taste and price," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director. "7-Reserve Guatemala is perfect for those who are looking for a bolder cup to start their morning — or for a vacation from their regular coffee — without spending exorbitant coffeeshop prices. The beans for this variety are grown on small farms in a micro-region known for its high-quality coffee and sustainable farming practices — both requirements for all our 7-Reserve coffees."

7-Reserve Guatemala is available at participating 7-Eleven stores for a limited time.

Since 2016, 7-Eleven has introduced Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Mexico, Peru, Sumatra, Colombia, Kenya, as well as an African blend from Ethiopia and Rwanda, all responsibly grown. Single-origin, 100 percent Colombian Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee is now a permanent offering and top-seller on the hot beverage bar. Future 7-Reserve coffees — the brand's proprietary line of specially curated coffees — will include both unique blends and single-origin brews from top growing areas around the world.

Seven Reserve was introduced in 2018.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries.