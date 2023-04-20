7-Eleven Brings Back 'Bring Your Own Cup' Day

IRVING, Texas — To kick off Slurpee season, 7-Eleven Inc. will host Bring Your Own Cup Day on Saturday, April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

As part of the semi-annual tradition, customers are encouraged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container and fill with their favorite flavor of Slurpee drink for just $1.99.

On the same day, the convenience retailer also plans to introduce a new, limited-time-only flavor: Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, a sweet, zero sugar treat made with a blend of kiwi, pear and watermelon flavors. The new offering will accompany classic choices like Coca-Cola, Cherry and Blue Raspberry.

"We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways — especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink," said 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden. "From cowboy boot to fishbowl, the more creative the cup, the better. We can't wait to see what our customers come up with this year."

To participate in Bring Your Own Cup Day, customers should make sure their cup is food-safe and clean, and can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display, which will ensure it can also fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser. They should also confirm the cup is watertight to prevent any inadvertent leaks.

For those who accidentally forget their cups at home, 7-Eleven is also offering $1 small Slurpee drinks via the 7NOW delivery app, so customers can still get their sip on in style.

Concurrently, members of the 7Rewards loyalty program who purchase six cups of coffee, Big Gulp, or Slurpee drinks will receive their seventh cup free for a limited time at participating locations.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.