7-Eleven Brings Enhanced Dispensed Beverage Platform to Orlando

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is rolling out its expanded and enhanced dispensed beverage platform to Orlando, Fla.

Along with updated hot coffee offerings and self-serve taps for cold beverages such as nitro cold brew, cold brew and tea, the convenience store retailer is offering freshly baked pastries and cookies that are made in-store and pulled hot from the oven multiple times each day at participating stores.

7-Eleven will continue to offer its popular flavored and decaffeinated drip coffees from new servers, using soft heat to maintain a constant temperature. Hot chocolate, chai tea latte and other dispensed specialty drinks are also available.

"This new coffee experience is a game-changer for our customers, not to mention the straight-out-of-the-oven baked goods," said 7-Eleven Chief of Staff and Innovation Implementation Leader Dave Strachan. "For under $4, you can get a fresh-baked croissant and a freshly brewed latte customized with the syrups and creamers of your choice. Many coffeehouses would charge at least twice that much. Our expanded beverage assortment, baked-in-store cookies and pastries, self-serve grill and hot foods give Orlando customers what they're looking for with even more convenience and at a great value."

The enhanced platform includes:

Espresso machines — Customers tap the screen to select their favorite specialty coffee drinks, including lattes, espressos, cappuccinos, Americanos and more. Options include size, dark espresso roast or medium espresso, hot or cold, and whole or skim milk. Double espresso shots are also available.

Bean-to-cup brewers — Touchscreens allow customers to choose a freshly brewed cup, either hot or iced. Selections include cup size and medium- or bold-intensity coffee beans, which are ground for every cup.

Brews on tap — Cold brew, nitro cold brew and iced teas are available.

Baked-in-store cookies and pastries — Hot cookies and croissants are baked in-store throughout the day.

Grab-and-go foodservice — New self-serve food cases and roller grills enable customers to quickly grab their selection and go during the busiest times of the day.

Coffee fans can customize their drink using flavored syrups, creamers, sweeteners and toppings at 7-Eleven's expansive condiment station for no additional charge.

The Orlando rollout follows the launch of 7-Eleven's new platform in Long Island, N.Y., as Convenience Store News previously reported. The company plans to add it to more stores around the country in 2021.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.