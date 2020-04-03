7-Eleven Introduces New, Innovative Dispensed Beverage Platforms

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. customers in Long Island, N.Y., can now be their own baristas.

The convenience retailer launched a new dispensed beverage platform with the installation of touchscreen machines that pour both custom hot drinks and cold beverages to order.

The new offerings include espresso machines that can make lattes, espressos, cappuccinos, Americanos and more. Customizable options include size, choice between dark espresso or medium espresso roasts, and whole or skim milk. Those in need of a jolt can also add a double espresso tap.

Additionally, bean-to-cup brewers allow coffee fans can select the size, temperature and intensity of their java, with beans ground fresh for each cup.

7-Eleven is also offering beverages on tap, including cold brew, nitro, iced teas and lemonade.

Updates at participating stores also include new ovens for baked-in-store croissants, cookies and pastries, as well as new self-serve food cases and roller grills. These additions are designed to spread the aroma of fresh baked goods throughout the store and help customers make even quicker grab-and-go selections during the busiest times of the day, according to the retailer.

"We're excited to bring these innovative new platforms to our Long Island customers," said Dave Strachan, 7-Eleven innovation implementation leader. "The expanded beverage assortment, baked-in-store cookies and pastries, self-serve grill and hot food platforms give customers what they're looking for with even more convenience."

7-Eleven plans to expand the new coffee and fresh food platforms to other stores around the United States, starting in Virginia, Florida and California. It will continue to offer flavored and decaf drip coffee as well as hot chocolate, chai tea latte and other dispensed specialty drinks.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries globally, including 11,800 in North America.