7-Eleven Brings Fall Comfort to Its C-store Network's Menu

"Each of our new fall menu items provides a fun twist on fan-favorite items, like our Chicken & Waffles Roller or Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza, taking the beloved classics to the next level," said Deanna Hall, senior product director, Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven Inc. "We love offering choices for everyone — ensuring that whether customers are craving sweet or savory comfort foods, we have options perfect for them."

Also this fall, 7Rewards and Speedway Rewards members can save with the five-piece bone-in wings BOGO deal.

Additionally, the company's fried chicken restaurant, Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits, is debuting Chicken N' Mac Bowls. The bowls are made with homestyle Mac & Cheese and topped with Roost's signature double hand-breaded chicken tenders. Customers can choose classic chicken tenders or drizzled with barbecue or Buffalo sauce.

"Fall is the time of year to feast and savor all the flavors of the season, and Raise the Roost is all about comfort food," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of restaurant operations at 7-Eleven Inc. "With our new Chicken N' Mac Bowls, we aim to bring the home-cooked feel to every bite."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.