7-Eleven Brings Fall Comfort to Its C-store Network's Menu

The retailer's Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits concept is also adding to its offerings.
Melissa Kress
A seasonal breakfast sandwich at 7-Eleven

IRVING, Texas — New menu items are making their debut across 7-Eleven Inc.'s convenience store network this fall. 

The convenience retailer is adding comfort offerings to its food program at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the United States. The new seasonal items are:

  • Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich: A sausage, egg and cheese made on a potato bun topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning. It also comes with an Everything Bagel Seasoning Cream Cheese spread.
  • Chicken & Waffles Roller: The savory and sweet roller grill combo features chicken battered and coated with sweet maple. 
  • Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza: Rich tomato sauce, spicy sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a soft, seasoned dough pocket.
  • Sausage, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich: Available in select stores, the twist on a classic breakfast favorite features warm, golden waffles that offer a sweet contrast to the savory fillings.
     
"Each of our new fall menu items provides a fun twist on fan-favorite items, like our Chicken & Waffles Roller or Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza, taking the beloved classics to the next level," said Deanna Hall, senior product director, Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven Inc. "We love offering choices for everyone — ensuring that whether customers are craving sweet or savory comfort foods, we have options perfect for them."

Also this fall, 7Rewards and Speedway Rewards members can save with the five-piece bone-in wings BOGO deal. 

Additionally, the company's fried chicken restaurant, Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits, is debuting Chicken N' Mac Bowls. The bowls are made with homestyle Mac & Cheese and topped with Roost's signature double hand-breaded chicken tenders. Customers can choose classic chicken tenders or drizzled with barbecue or Buffalo sauce. 

"Fall is the time of year to feast and savor all the flavors of the season, and Raise the Roost is all about comfort food," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of restaurant operations at 7-Eleven Inc. "With our new Chicken N' Mac Bowls, we aim to bring the home-cooked feel to every bite."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

