7-Eleven Brings Two Food Concepts Under One Roof

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — 7-Eleven Inc.'s first new build convenience store in the state of Tennessee will also be the very first to feature its two most popular restaurant concepts under one roof. The new store in Murfreesboro, located south of Nashville, will offer both the Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits.

The c-store retailer plans to open many stores in the greater Nashville area in 2021, five of which will have one or more on-site restaurants. 7-Eleven currently operates more than 40 stores in Tennessee, seven of which have Laredo Taco Co. restaurants. The Murfreesboro store will house the state's first Raise the Roost.

"Tennessee has a booming economy and some of the fastest-growing cities in the country," said Brad Williams, 7-Eleven senior vice president of corporate operations and restaurant platforms. "This new store concept offers 7-Eleven-style convenience, plus two great restaurant-quality dining options — all in a single stop. As we open more stores in the Nashville area, we plan to exceed Tennesseans' expectations with Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits, Laredo Taco Co. and all the other great products and services found in 7-Eleven stores across the country."

Owned and operated by 7-Eleven, Laredo Taco Co. is an authentic Mexican quick-service restaurant that is known for its handmade flour tortillas that are made from scratch daily in-store, as well as its fresh salsa bar with a wide selection of salsas and pico de gallo. Tacos and meals include specialties not always seen in quick-serve Mexican restaurants such as authentic beef barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with fresh-cracked eggs, according to the company.

Raise the Roost is 7-Eleven's Southern-inspired chicken concept restaurant, billed as "Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For." Its simple menu features both made-to-order and grab-and-go options: fried chicken tenders hand-breaded with a proprietary blend of Southern spices, flaky freshly-baked biscuits, bone-in and boneless wings handspun with "made in coop" sauces, chicken sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches.

Both restaurants will be set side-by-side inside the Murfreesboro store at 1509 Joe B. Jackson Parkway. They will have separate ordering counters but share indoor and outdoor seating.

The new store will also have 7-Eleven's signature items, including fresh-brewed coffee, Big Gulp and Slurpee drinks and Big Bite hot dogs, as well as hot-to-go and fresh-baked pizza, taquitos, fresh sandwiches and salads, baked-in-store cookies and pastries and 7-Select private brand products.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 c-stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.