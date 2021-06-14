7-Eleven to Celebrate Its 94th Birthday the Entire Month of July

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will celebrate its 94th birthday on July 11 (also known as 7/11) throughout the month of July.

For the second year in a row, the convenience store retailer will spread out the celebration for weeks instead of inviting millions of Americans to crowd around Slurpee machines on a single day, the company stated.

On July 1, 7-Eleven will add a coupon for one free small Slurpee drink to the accounts of all 7Rewards loyalty program members. The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, allowing customers to enjoy their birthday present from 7-Eleven when it is most convenient for them.

Available flavors for the free Slurpee include vitaminwater Zero Sugar Gutsy, Pineapple Whip, Blueberry Lemonade Bliss, and Peach Perfect made with real juice and other options varying by region.

"7‑Eleven's birthday falls in the middle of Brainfreeze SZN," said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "Or as some people call it, summer. Regardless, it's a perfect time for a freezing cold drink and we like to celebrate it with Slurpee drinks, our favorite 7‑Eleven memories, experiences and a month-long party."

In a birthday encore to its 2020 celebration, 7-Eleven will give another special gift by providing 1 million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country. 7-Eleven has supported the organization for 21 years and pledged the goal of helping to provide 20 million meals earlier this year, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"While we're celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families," Jarratt said. "We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble. Our commitment to provide one million meals this year and in 2020, along with our Round Up for Rewards program this winter, bookends an impactful year."

Additional birthday festivities include:

All roller grill items, such as Big Bite hot dogs, taquitos, Cheeseburger Bite rollers and more, are just $1 each during July.

On the birthday weekend of July 10-11, delivery via the 7-Eleven mobile app is free.

Other delivery deals will include whole pizzas for $5, a pizza and 16 boneless wings combo for $10, dollar deals on grill items, Free Triton and Quake energy drinks, and more.

One birthday cake doughnut will cost just 50 cents at participating stores on July 11 for 7Rewards members.

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America.