7-Eleven Launches Multifaceted Campaign to Help Families in Need

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is inviting customers to join it in a multi-faceted campaign to help provide meals to families facing hunger. The convenience store retailer will launch the campaign in partnership with Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States.

To reach its goal of helping to provide 20 million meals, 7-Eleven is implementing the Feeding America Fridays drink promotion and the Round Up For Rewards program through which customers can donate change and earn chances to win exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime prizes.

"One year ago, we made an unwavering commitment as an essential business to provide food and critical supplies to customers during an unprecedented pandemic. Unfortunately, nearly one year later, hunger continues to rise in America," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "As our stores continue to support communities in which they operate, we are inviting customers to help us give back on an even greater scale.

"By simply buying a large drink on Feeding America Fridays or rounding up the nearest dollar for a chance to win awesome prizes, customers can help us reach our goal of putting at least 20 million meals on the tables of families in need. That's 20 million times we can pay it forward together," she added.

On Feeding America Fridays, for every large Big Gulp fountain drink, Slurpee drink or cup of coffee purchased at participating c-stores through April 27, 7-Eleven will help provide a meal to the Feeding America network of food banks.

During the Round Up For Rewards program, customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with the difference in change being donated to local Feeding America member food banks. All raised funds will help the community in which the respective store operates.

Additionally, 7-Eleven customers who round up and scan the 7Rewards barcode in the 7-Eleven mobile app during checkout will be entered for a chance to win one of the program's weekly prizes. Customers who place an order through the 7NOW delivery app can also opt in to round up their change at checkout to be entered into the sweepstakes.

Experiential prizes include:

A trip for four to Iceland to see the Northern Lights. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of Skyra Icelandic Spring Water.

Create an original Snapple flavor with flavor scientists and get a case of the custom flavor delivered to the maker's home. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of Snapple beverages.

Two tickets to the 2022 NCAA Final Four. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of Oreo products or any flavor of Nabisco Big Bags.

A "camping trip of a lifetime" with a four-week RV rental, four National Parks Passes, $10,000, camping gear, and a $1,500 7-Eleven gift card for gas and snacks. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of any Nestle Regional Spring Water brand.

A virtual coffee date with football legend Emmitt Smith. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of 7-Eleven coffee and/or International Delight pint creamer.

Choose your own once in a lifetime adventure with a $2,500 gift card to Cloud 9 Living. Extra entries when rounded up transactions include the purchase of a Kit Kat bar.

"One in six people could face hunger in America due to the ongoing economic fallout from the pandemic. Feeding America is grateful for 7-Eleven's ongoing commitment to helping communities across the U.S.," said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America vice president of corporate partnerships. "During this time of increased need, 7-Eleven's support will help our neighbors who may not know where they will find their next meal."

7-Eleven has worked with Feeding America for 21 years, supporting its nationwide network of 200 food banks, which provide meals to more than 40 million people each year through national and local donations, volunteer efforts and more.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.