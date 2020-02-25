Press enter to search
7-Eleven to Celebrate Leap Day With $2.29 Whole Pizzas

7-Eleven to Celebrate Leap Day With $2.29 Whole Pizzas

02/25/2020

02/25/2020
7-Eleven pizza

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is celebrating Leap Day by offering whole pizzas for $2.29 on Feb. 29.

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. while supplies last, customers can purchase pizzas at the special price both in-store and for delivery through the 7NOW mobile app.

"There's a reason pizza is one of our top-selling hot food items in stores, actually several reasons," said Robin Murphy, 7Eleven hot foods product director. "They taste great, are baked fresh in stores, and ready in minutes. If you haven't ever had one, Leap Day is a perfect day to head to your local 7Eleven store and grab one at a great value."

The oven-baked pizzas are available in cheese, pepperoni and extreme meat varieties.

Where 7NOW delivery is available, new users can receive a $29 discount on any 7NOW order over $50 with the promo code 29OFF50. Customers can also order beer or wine with their delivery in participating markets.

"Pizza lovers have an extra day this year to enjoy their favorite food, and 7Eleven is definitely making it worth their while," said Julie Whittle, 7Eleven director of merchandising for delivery. "Leap Day is on Saturday this year, a perfect time to celebrate, and our 7NOW service can deliver in under 30 minutes."

Irving-based 7Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

